Minecraft update 1.15: Where to find buzzy bees and why you shouldn’t provoke them

Everything you must know about the addition of buzzy bees and where to find them following update 1.15 for Minecraft.

There's been a lot of exciting news about Minecraft recently with the announcement of a Bedrock Edition for PlayStation 4 boasting crossplay. However, in news that is somehow equally exciting, fans are buzzing about the addition of bees through update 1.15. In this article you'll discover everything you need to know about where to find and why you shouldn't provoke them.

You can check out the patch notes for update 1.15 in their entirety by clicking here, otherwise keep reading to discover where to find bees in Minecraft. But, before you do go seeking them out, it's important to warn that you shouldn't bee them off for the sake of yourself and them.

After all, the ramifications can be quite deadly.

Where do you find bees in Minecraft?

You can find bees in Minecraft in flower forests, plains and sunflower plain biomes following update 1.15.

This is where bees are said to naturally spawn in Minecraft meaning it's where you'll best find them.

Any tree in the above biomes can harvest a bee nest, but the flower forest is your greatest bet for finding them quickly.

However, you won't find any bees out and about at night or in the rain as they will be hidden away in their nests.

When you do find some buzzy bees, it's imperative that you don't provoke or mess them about unless you're a monstrous a-hole who enjoys killing innocent beings.

This is because annoyed bees will sting you and die as a consequence without dropping anything for you to loot.

You can check out the update 1.15 patch notes for everything pertaining to the addition of bees in Minecraft below:

