Middlesbrough fans react after hearing West Ham want Darren Randolph

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is being linked with a West Ham return.

Middlesbrough aren't exactly enjoying their best season so far, and financial issues may mean they need to sell one or two players in January.

Rookie boss Jonathan Woodgate has only won four of his first 21 Championship games, leaving Boro sitting 20th in the Championship table, just above the relegation zone.

Tuesday's point at Nottingham Forest was a good result, but Boro really need to kick on soon – and rumours about one of their star players isn't ideal.

90Min report that West Ham United have opened talks to re-sign Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph, two-and-a-half years since selling him.

Randolph, 32, has become one of the Championship's top goalkeepers since joining Boro in 2017, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year last season.

The Irishman is wanted back at West Ham though, with the Hammers desperate to land a quality backup to Lukasz Fabianski following Roberto Jimenez's torrid displays.

Whether Randolph would fancy going back to being a backup remains to be seen, but Middlesbrough fans seem to be furious about the possibility of their star stopper leaving.

Some believe relegation would be guaranteed if Randolph goes, and feel that selling him would be an 'absolute disgrace', with some already preparing to say their goodbyes.

Others want upwards of £8million for Randolph, believing that he is definitely good enough to play in the Premier League, but fear the club will sell him off for cheap to balance the books.

We will probably let him go for less than we paid, cut our cloth etc — Tim C (@Tim_Media) December 9, 2019

8-10 mill and he will go 100% — Adam Cooper (@AdamCooper22) December 9, 2019

Probably inevitable. It would be a shame but survivable. I reckon that we could hold out for £15m. The key would be how the money is reinvested in the squad. — Bruce Mason (@Deleriad) December 9, 2019

If the chairman allows this it's an absolute disgrace and confirms my belief that he should sell the club to someone with ambition — paul hughes (@paulhughes321) December 9, 2019

confirm relegation now https://t.co/SHI7bixY7m — Lil Smoggy Giro (@BoroMadLadJaz) December 9, 2019

You could see this coming a mile off i don't blame him he's far too good to for us definitely a premier league keeper — mal (@malc_13) December 9, 2019

Nail in the coffin if he goes — mark watts (@markdeb6) December 9, 2019

Might as well say our goodbyes. — scotte (@scottecunno16) December 9, 2019