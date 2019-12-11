Quick links

Michael Owen says what Didi Hamann told him about Liverpool's Naby Keita

Naby Keita of Liverpool scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Bournemouth,...
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has now scored two goals in his last two appearances.

Naby Keita of Liverpool during the FA Community Shield fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 4, 2019 in London, England.

Michael Owen has told BT Sport how Did Hamann thought people had got things wrong about Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Keita made a name for himself in Germany with RB Leipzig, before he made the move to Liverpool in 2018.

When he arrived at Liverpool, there were some people who viewed Keita as a midfielder who could start from deep.

However Owen, like Hamann, feels that Keita actually thrives in more advanced positions.

 

“I remember speaking to Didi Hamann about this guy when he was at Leipzig and he was saying people have got this lad wrong,” Owen revealed.

“They think he’s a sitting midfielder, but he’s nothing like that, he’s an attacking midfielder who will score goals.

“We’re seeing that. He likes breaking through. He’s not a 10 who stands there and has his back to goal, but he does like moving on to the ball.”

Keita is starting to get his chance at Liverpool now, after what has been a rather indifferent 18 months at Anfield to date.

Naby Keita of Liverpool is challenged by James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Liverpool and FC...

The Guinean has suffered badly with injury, but he has started in Liverpool’s last two matches and impressed.

Keita scored for Liverpool against Bournemouth at the weekend, and he further proved his quality by heading in the Reds’ first in their win against Red Bull Salzburg this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now confirmed their progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League, after what proved to be a difficult group.

