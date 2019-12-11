Mark Robins laughs off reports Coventry are set to sign Leicester and Barnsley linked Aaron Evans-Harriott

Coventry City, Leicester City and Barnsley have all been credited with an interest in the Cheltenham Town kid.

The Coventry City manager Mark Robins has laughed off reports his side are leading Leicester City and Barnsley in the race to sign Aaron Evans-Harriott.

Gloucestershire Live reported earlier this week that the teenage Cheltenham Town midfielder 'looks set to join' Coventry in January, despite interest from Leicester and Barnsley.

But asked about Evans-Harriott earlier, Robins told the Coventry Live - who described him as having 'chuckled dismissively': "I have nothing on that.

"I have got nothing more to tell you on that."

Evans-Harriott is a first-year scholar at Cheltenham, but became the youngest player to represent the League Two side in the Football League era earlier this season - aged 17 years and 22 days old.

Coventry (Callum Wilson and James Marriott), Leicester (Ben Chilwell and Harvey Barnes) and Barnsley (John Stones and Mason Holgate) have each enjoyed success in regards to young player development throughout the past decade.

Although it would be reasonable to assume that Leicester's Premier League status would appeal the most to Evans-Harriott, should he be given a choice between the clubs.