Marcelo Bielsa delivers his verdict on Helder Costa's display for Leeds United yesterday

Leeds United managed to win 2-0 against Hull City to move back to the top of the Championship table.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Helder Costa did just what he was wanting against Hull City last night.

Leeds won 2-0 against Hull to continue their red-hot form, and Costa was one of the key reasons behind their win.

With Leeds struggling to break down a resilient Hull defence, it was Costa who made the first goal in the 73rd minute.

The summer signing raced down the wing, before crossing, and Hull defender Jordy de Wijs turned the ball into his own net.

Leeds then went on to score against through Ezgjan Alioski, as they sealed the victory.

Costa has had a mixed time at Leeds so far, with Bielsa even suggesting that he needed to improve recently.

“He is developing, but he can show more impact to unbalance the game than he did today,” Bielsa said to Leeds Live a week ago, after Leeds beat Middlesbrough 4-0.

And Bielsa has now suggested that he got everything he wanted from Costa last night.

"Yes, he did that. In the first half the team was deep in the right corridor and second half he kept this unbalance in the right side as well." the Argentine boss enthused.

Costa will hope that his latest impressive performance helps him to nail down his place in Leeds first choice starting line-up.

The Whites win over Hull means that they have returned to the top of the Championship, and built up an 11 point advantage over third placed Fulham.