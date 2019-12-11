'Love this team': Jordan Henderson reacts to Liverpool win

Liverpool advanced into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Jordan Henderson has reacted to Liverpool's 2-0 win at Salzburg last night on Twitter.

Second-half goals from Naby Keita and Mo Salah propelled the defending Champions League winners into the next round of the competition.

Liverpool only needed a point to progress, but defeat would have consigned them to the Europa League after Napoli won at home to Genk.

It was an important victory for the Reds, and here's how captain Henderson reacted on Twitter:

Henderson - a £20 million signing in 2011 - and Liverpool turn their attention back toward the Premier League this weekend for a visit of Watford.

It could and definitely should represent a relatively simple three points for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Londoners rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are flying high at the summit with an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City.