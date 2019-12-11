Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Love this team': Jordan Henderson reacts to Liverpool win

Shane Callaghan
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool attacks Takumi Minamino of Salzburg during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool advanced into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in...

Jordan Henderson has reacted to Liverpool's 2-0 win at Salzburg last night on Twitter.

Second-half goals from Naby Keita and Mo Salah propelled the defending Champions League winners into the next round of the competition.

Liverpool only needed a point to progress, but defeat would have consigned them to the Europa League after Napoli won at home to Genk.

It was an important victory for the Reds, and here's how captain Henderson reacted on Twitter:

 

Henderson - a £20 million signing in 2011 - and Liverpool turn their attention back toward the Premier League this weekend for a visit of Watford.

It could and definitely should represent a relatively simple three points for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Londoners rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are flying high at the summit with an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Naby Keita of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch