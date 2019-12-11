Liverpool's Sadio Mane issues apology after Salzburg win

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side ran out 2-0 winners over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League yesterday.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has issued an apology on BT Sport, after helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to victory over Red Bull Salzburg.

Mane returned to the club where his career started, and put in an impressive performance for Liverpool in their 2-0 win.

The Senegalese attacker still holds Salzburg close to his heart though, and the Liverpool man spoke very positively about the Austrian side after the match.

“It was a really tough game today,” Mane said. “It’s always nice to come back here because it’s where everything started for me. I’m grateful to this club and the fans, but I’m sorry guys, it’s football and we have to do it.”

Mane set up Liverpool’s first goal in the contest, as he crossed for Naby Keita to head home.

The Reds added another through Mo Salah soon after, as they sealed a crucial three points.

Liverpool travelled to Austria knowing that they needed to avoid defeat to qualify, and they were pushed all the way by Salzburg.

However, Klopp’s side ultimately showed their quality and came through the test, as they went through to the knockout stages as group winners.