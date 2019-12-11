Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson raves about Mohamed Salah goal in Champions League

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah scored from a tight angle to help the Reds of Jurgen Klopp to victory away from Anfield.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has raved about Mohamed Salah's "magnificent" goal in the Reds' Champions League win over Red Bull Salzburg last night and admitted he "can't believe" he succeeded in scoring from that angle.

The stakes were high for Jurgen Klopp's charges in their final Group E game, with the danger of being eliminated from the competition with the wrong result, and they struggled against their Austrian opponents for much of the game.

Salah appeared to be having an off day as he missed numerous opportunities to give Liverpool the lead but, shortly after Naby Keita had broken the deadlock for the Reds, the Egyptian raced onto a ball headed by Jerome Onguene into his path.

The Reds ace beat the defender for pace and rounded the opposition goalkeeper, before weighing in with an effort from the edge of the box and, crucially, an incredibly tight angle - which still found its way into the inside of the net.

Salah's goal killed off Salzburg's resolve and Liverpool went on to win the game, as well as Group E, with Henderson almost lost for words in conversation with the Liverpool media team post-match.

"I can’t believe he scored that second one from the angle he was at, it was a magnificent finish," Henderson told the Liverpool website. "He would probably have been wanting a couple more with the chances he had but he kept going, kept plugging away and was a threat all night really.

"He kept going, which is the most important thing. You are going to get chances and are going to miss chances, that’s part of football. But he kept going and I don’t know how he got the second one in but it is a great run and a magnificent finish and he was dangerous all night."