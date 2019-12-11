Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Takumi Minamino's performance

Dan Coombs
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool attacks Takumi Minamino of Salzburg during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...
Liverpool supporters were impressed with Takumi Minamino.

Takumi Minamino of Salzburg takes the ball followed by Trent Alexander Arnold of Liverpool during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red...

Liverpool managed to get through the Champions League group stages after a scare against Red Bull Salzburg.

A 2-0 away victory saw the Reds end up finishing top of the group, and in a strong position to try and retain the trophy.

Much of the talk before the game was about star Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

Liverpool managed to keep him quiet, but he wasn't the only dangerman.

 

Hwang Hee Chan was impressive, just like at Anfield, and Takumi Minamino was a constant threat.

Minamino created three goalscoring chances, matching Sadio Mane, and nobody on the pitch managed more.

The 24-year-old had one shot on target and two successful dribbles past opponents.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool attacks Takumi Minamino of Salzburg during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...

He impressed in the first game too and topped that up with another strong performance last night.

The Japanese star caught the eye of Liverpool supporters, who fancy him as a useful potential signing.

