Liverpool fans react to Takumi Minamino's performance

Liverpool supporters were impressed with Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool managed to get through the Champions League group stages after a scare against Red Bull Salzburg.

A 2-0 away victory saw the Reds end up finishing top of the group, and in a strong position to try and retain the trophy.

Much of the talk before the game was about star Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

Liverpool managed to keep him quiet, but he wasn't the only dangerman.

Hwang Hee Chan was impressive, just like at Anfield, and Takumi Minamino was a constant threat.

Minamino created three goalscoring chances, matching Sadio Mane, and nobody on the pitch managed more.

The 24-year-old had one shot on target and two successful dribbles past opponents.

He impressed in the first game too and topped that up with another strong performance last night.

The Japanese star caught the eye of Liverpool supporters, who fancy him as a useful potential signing.

I'd love us to go for Minamino in the summer.#LFC — Jack Griffiths (@JGriffiths993) December 10, 2019

#LFC - Takumi Minamino 2020 pls. — Ibad Naek (@IbadNaek) December 10, 2019

Would love #LFC to take a serious look at Minamino. Looks like a brilliant player. #SALLIV #UCL — Inder (@inderghandial) December 10, 2019

This Minamino lad looks quite good actually #LFC #RBSalzburg — Riz (-_•) (@TheCarrilero) December 10, 2019

Add Minamino to the shopping list please Jurgen #LFC — Chris Williams (@chrissywills72) December 10, 2019