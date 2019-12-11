Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Mo Salah and Naby Keita displays

John Verrall
Mohamed Salah during the match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC, corresponding to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 01st May 2019, in...
Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League last night.

Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita (L) comes on for Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (R) during the UEFA Champions league Group E football match between Liverpool and...

Liverpool fans claim that Naby Keita and Mo Salah work brilliantly in the same side.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League last night, with Keita and Salah the two players on the scoresheet.

The duo caused the Austrian side plenty of problems throughout, as they regularly found each other with some penetrative passes.

 

Keita put Salah through on goal multiple times, and if the Egyptian had been more clinical then he could have had a hat-trick.

Keita and Salah’s partnership is burgeoning at Liverpool, as the midfielder has only had limited game time.

But Reds fans think that they are a better team when the pair start together, as they have clearly struck up a great understanding.

Liverpool’s win over Salzburg last night has ensured that they have sealed their qualification to the knockout stages in the Champions League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

