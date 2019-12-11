Liverpool fans react to Mo Salah and Naby Keita displays

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League last night.

Liverpool fans claim that Naby Keita and Mo Salah work brilliantly in the same side.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League last night, with Keita and Salah the two players on the scoresheet.

The duo caused the Austrian side plenty of problems throughout, as they regularly found each other with some penetrative passes.

Keita put Salah through on goal multiple times, and if the Egyptian had been more clinical then he could have had a hat-trick.

Keita and Salah’s partnership is burgeoning at Liverpool, as the midfielder has only had limited game time.

But Reds fans think that they are a better team when the pair start together, as they have clearly struck up a great understanding.

salah and keita partnership is unreal, the goals coming — EmmaVOTE LABOUR (@EmmaRusselll17) December 10, 2019

Missed chances aside, the Salah-Keita partnership has been really fantastic. #LFC — Classy Tiger LLC (@tyberiusrex) December 10, 2019

That #Keita - #Salah partnership is starting to excite, good movement, great passing, quick vision, a little resemblance to Gerrard-Torres, still a long way to go but nice to see.#LFC #YNWA — James Hillyard (@gasometre) December 10, 2019

There's a real partnership forming between Salah and Keita and I love it! — Dahír (@dboetan7i) December 10, 2019

Though Salah missed a sitter as by his standard ...But Salah + Keita Combination is worth Watching — Jeff_Tymer (@Jeff_Tymer_) December 10, 2019

The link-up play between Keita and Salah tonight and against Bournemouth really is promising.



Much more of that please.#LFC #YNWA #SALLIV — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) December 10, 2019

That Salah Keita Combination — Nondies (@Stevie_Ortice) December 11, 2019

Liverpool’s win over Salzburg last night has ensured that they have sealed their qualification to the knockout stages in the Champions League.