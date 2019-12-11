Liverpool fans react on Twitter as Jurgen Klopp provides Dejan Lovren update

The Liverpool defender had to be subbed off for the Reds' second game in a row and Jurgen Klopp gave more info about the Anfield defender post-match.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Jurgen Klopp's update about Dejan Lovren, who came off with a knock for the second time in as many games.

In the Champions League clash at Red Bull Salzburg, the Reds defender was forced off and had to be replaced by Joe Gomez after 53 minutes of action at the Red Bull Arena.

Lovren also had to leave the pitch during the first half of Saturday’s victory at Bournemouth, with an issue the Anfield manager later confirmed to be cramp.

"We hope that it’s exactly the same as last time," Klopp told reporters in Tuesday's post-match press conference. "He felt something and we made the decision. It’s of course not cool.

"He played really well and was very important. We don’t know more in the moment. It felt similar like last time, that’s it. We have to see."

While the prognosis for Lovren's second premature departure from action doesn't seem especially worrying in itself, it is concerning that Lovren has had to come off in two games in a row.

The Croatian has struggled to establish himself as a reliable, consistent starter during his Liverpool career due in part to frequent knocks.

Here is what some Anfield faithful made of Klopp's update on his player:

Let's be honest we have to very injury prone centre backs in Matip and Lovren....and Gomez too — Jürgen Meister (@SS_LFC) 10 December 2019

Played well hope its nothong serious — Iver (@Iversev2) 10 December 2019

Get well soon! — Itxíar (@itxiper) 10 December 2019

hope he is okay. — majdos (@quasydomo) 10 December 2019

How many injured centre backs have we got to deal with? pic.twitter.com/gjIW7pso9q — craig thomas (@craigdenthomas) 10 December 2019

Get better soon dejan.good defences — L.F.C rileysully (@lazarla63763718) 10 December 2019

Team confidence went right up when Lovren went off. Just saying — cumbrialad (@cumbrialad) 10 December 2019

He needs to have a rest this weekend — gazz (@gazz2423) 10 December 2019

We need Matip back immediately as we can't afford a defensive crisis at the back. Great opportunity for Gomez to shine again. — Dahír (@dboetan7i) 10 December 2019

Really hope Lovren's injury isn't serious. He's stepped up in a big way this season.



He could have been playing in a different league, but he's put his head down, and he's turned into one of our best performing players lately. — Caleb Radford (@CalebARadford) 10 December 2019

Makes you realize that it perhaps wasn’t a cramp over the weekend, I wonder if they should’ve gone with Gomez from the beginning and allowed Lovren to rest it, might not have this issue now. But oh well onto the next 16… — Henry Charles (@hgcNYC) 10 December 2019

Liverpool beat Salzburg 2-0 to reach the Champions League last 16 as Group E winners, with Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah scoring just before the hour mark in quick succession.