Liverpool fans react on Twitter as Jurgen Klopp provides Dejan Lovren update

Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool defender had to be subbed off for the Reds' second game in a row and Jurgen Klopp gave more info about the Anfield defender post-match.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dejan Lovren of FC Liverpool exchange, change during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019...

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Jurgen Klopp's update about Dejan Lovren, who came off with a knock for the second time in as many games.

In the Champions League clash at Red Bull Salzburg, the Reds defender was forced off and had to be replaced by Joe Gomez after 53 minutes of action at the Red Bull Arena.

Lovren also had to leave the pitch during the first half of Saturday’s victory at Bournemouth, with an issue the Anfield manager later confirmed to be cramp.

 

"We hope that it’s exactly the same as last time," Klopp told reporters in Tuesday's post-match press conference. "He felt something and we made the decision. It’s of course not cool.

"He played really well and was very important. We don’t know more in the moment. It felt similar like last time, that’s it. We have to see."

While the prognosis for Lovren's second premature departure from action doesn't seem especially worrying in itself, it is concerning that Lovren has had to come off in two games in a row.

The Croatian has struggled to establish himself as a reliable, consistent starter during his Liverpool career due in part to frequent knocks.

Here is what some Anfield faithful made of Klopp's update on his player:

Liverpool beat Salzburg 2-0 to reach the Champions League last 16 as Group E winners, with Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah scoring just before the hour mark in quick succession.

 

