Liverpool could miss out on Sander Berge, Napoli held talks yesterday

Napoli are looking to swoop in for Liverpool target Sander Berge.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Sander Berge – but Champions League group stage rivals Napoli could swoop in.

The Reds have seen Fabinho go down with an ankle injury, meaning he will be out until January, and that may just cause Liverpool to dip into the transfer market.

Not so much in order to fill in for Fabinho's injury, as by the time the transfer window opens, the Brazilian should be back in action.

Yet with no like-for-like replacement in the squad, Liverpool may be wise to look for a physically dominant holding midfielder to give competition for Fabinho and ensure an injury wouldn't cause too much damage.

The Mirror recently suggested that Liverpool could accelerate their interest in Genk ace Berge, who has played against the Reds twice in the Champions League this season.

The Norwegian anchor man looks set for a huge future, and he recently told TV2 that he would love to play at Anfield as much as possible in his career.

Liverpool aren't the only team interested in signing Berge though, as Napoli – who were also in a Champions League group with Liverpool and Genk this season – took the chance to talk about Berge yesterday.

Genk took on Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, and Genk president Peter Croonen has admitted to Calcio Napoli 24 that they spoke to Napoli about Berge, meaning Liverpool could miss out – but they hope he will at least snub a January exit and wait until next summer.

“We spoke to the Napoli directors about Berge today, but not only that,” said Croonen.“We talked about our players and Napoli players, they expressed an appreciation for Berge, but we didn’t go beyond that. It’s already well known that several European clubs are interested in him. We didn’t talk about the price-tag, it was more in general about the quality of the player.”

“We want him to stay until the end of the season, as he is very, very important for us. Right now, he is probably our most important player,” he added.