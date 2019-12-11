Quick links

Leeds United star Casilla shows why he'd be a big loss

Dan Coombs
Kiko Casilla played a key role in Leeds United's win.

Kiko Casilla kept another clean sheet as Leeds United recorded a seventh straight win.

The victory keeps the pressure on West Brom and continues to put Marcelo Bielsa's side in a great position to win automatic promotion.

Casilla was magnificent for Leeds and is getting better as the season goes on.

 

This performance showed why he would be such a loss to the club if he picks up a suspension.

BBC Sport report Casilla has denied using a racial slur towards an opponent against Charlton earlier this season, but for now this is hanging over him.

The worst case scenario is that he ends up with a ban.

Leeds have back-up goalkeeper Ilan Meslier, but the young loanee has never played a Championship game.

He's talent, yet it's a risk to just assume he will be up to standard. It will be hard for him to reach Casilla's level.

Casilla made a magnificent save late in the game with the score at 1-0, before Leeds went up the other end and scored a second.

It highlighted how important he is, and how much of a loss he will be if he misses time.

Dan Coombs

