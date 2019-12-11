Quick links

Leeds United mock Hull City's tweet

A general view of Elland Road as play continues in the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on December 8, 2018 in...
Leeds United were probably waiting for this one...

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates scoring a goal at KCOM Stadium on February 26, 2019 in Hull, England.

Leeds United's defence shut out Jarrod Bowen last night to keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Bowen has been in terrific form, scoring 14 goals in 20 games heading into last night's match.

 

Bowen scored twice in a win over Leeds last season, this time the Whites were up to the test.

Hull had sent a tweet out at the weekend celebrating Bowen's scoring ability ahead of this game.

Leeds fired out a message at the final whistle poking fun at the winger drawing a blank.

Leeds' victory sent the team back to the top of the Championship table, at least until West Brom play this evening, and it was their seventh victory in a row.

They have a real chance of winning promotion and this has everybody at the club feeling buoyant, even the social media admin.

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

