Leeds United mock Hull City's tweet

Leeds United were probably waiting for this one...

Leeds United's defence shut out Jarrod Bowen last night to keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Bowen has been in terrific form, scoring 14 goals in 20 games heading into last night's match.

Bowen scored twice in a win over Leeds last season, this time the Whites were up to the test.

Hull had sent a tweet out at the weekend celebrating Bowen's scoring ability ahead of this game.

Leeds fired out a message at the final whistle poking fun at the winger drawing a blank.

Let us help you with that https://t.co/RSapZRQCcs — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 10, 2019

Leeds' victory sent the team back to the top of the Championship table, at least until West Brom play this evening, and it was their seventh victory in a row.

They have a real chance of winning promotion and this has everybody at the club feeling buoyant, even the social media admin.