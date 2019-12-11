Quick links

Leeds United

Leeds United fans are not impressed with Jarrod Bowen's Elland Road display

Amir Mir
Hull City's Jarrod Bowen applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Preston North End at KCOM Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Hull, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Leeds United in recent weeks.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Stoke City at KCOM Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Hull, England.

Leeds fans raved about how Stuart Dallas pocketed Jarrod Bowen last night as the Whites recorded a 2-0 win over Hull City in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa was also impressed with how Dallas dealt with Bowen, as the Leeds manager made it clear that his player didn't give the free-scoring winger 'a chance to score'.  

 

Bielsa on Dallas against Bowen: "What he did was important," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "Bowen is a player who scored a lot and he didn't have a chance to score."

It is fair to say that the Leeds fans weren't impressed with what Bowen produced at Elland Road last night, with the winger linked with the club recently. 

90 Min previously claimed that Leeds have joined the race to sign Bowen, who simply cannot stop scoring in the Championship despite failing to get on the scoresheet yesterday. 

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

But on Tuesday night, they felt he went missing and failed to cause the problems he has been causing against the rest of the Championship defenders. 

Whilst Bowen would have been disappointed with what he produced against Leeds, there will still be clubs looking to secure the services of the youngster.

With the transfer window set to re-open again next month, Hull fans will be worried that they might lose a player that could potentially carry them to a playoff spot if he stays on until the end of the season. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Bowen's display last night: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch