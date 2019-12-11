Leeds United fans are not impressed with Jarrod Bowen's Elland Road display

Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Leeds United in recent weeks.

Leeds fans raved about how Stuart Dallas pocketed Jarrod Bowen last night as the Whites recorded a 2-0 win over Hull City in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa was also impressed with how Dallas dealt with Bowen, as the Leeds manager made it clear that his player didn't give the free-scoring winger 'a chance to score'.

Bielsa on Dallas against Bowen: "What he did was important," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "Bowen is a player who scored a lot and he didn't have a chance to score."

It is fair to say that the Leeds fans weren't impressed with what Bowen produced at Elland Road last night, with the winger linked with the club recently.

90 Min previously claimed that Leeds have joined the race to sign Bowen, who simply cannot stop scoring in the Championship despite failing to get on the scoresheet yesterday.

But on Tuesday night, they felt he went missing and failed to cause the problems he has been causing against the rest of the Championship defenders.

Whilst Bowen would have been disappointed with what he produced against Leeds, there will still be clubs looking to secure the services of the youngster.

With the transfer window set to re-open again next month, Hull fans will be worried that they might lose a player that could potentially carry them to a playoff spot if he stays on until the end of the season.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Bowen's display last night:

Absolutely outstanding. 7 wins in a row.

Best I think I’ve seen Berardi play.

Dallas had Bowen in his pocket all game.

Alioski scores again.

Kiko is world class.

11 points clear of 3rd.

Best league start since 99/00?

FT 2-0 #lufc #WAFLL



Don’t you know? — The Adelites (@theadelites) December 10, 2019

thought berra was superb tonight, he was my man of the match, don’t think he put a foot wrong all match, and thought dallas dealt with bowen superbly too #lufc — Sim (@1simmo1) December 10, 2019

Did @dallas_stuart let Bowen out of his pocket yet,,, super performance (again) from Dallas #lufc — paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) December 10, 2019

@dallas_stuart when you get changed can you take Bowen out of your pocket. #LUFC — Lee Rotherforth (@RotherforthL) December 10, 2019

Missing: Jarrod Bowen



Last seen at Elland Road



His family are extremely worried



Please retweet to help find him #hcafc #theTigers #lufc pic.twitter.com/99Fn7W5ZLA — Maxwello (@maxwellobielsa) December 10, 2019

Dallas needs to remember than Jarrod Bowen has a family and will have to leave his pocket at some point ‍♂️⚽️ #lufc #mot — Lewy Pearce (@LewyPearce) December 10, 2019

Berardi was outstanding tonight and Dallas had Bowen on toast! I reckon Ayling will take Grosicki home with him too... hasn’t left his side all night. Feel for Bamford but he just can’t be dropped at the moment. Brilliant, resilient and grinding out results. #pumpitup #LUFC — Chris Colley (@Collzinho09) December 10, 2019

Kiko World Class!!

Dallas had Bowen in his back pocket!

Berardi ...... what a performance again! Solid!!!!!

BIELSA ....... No Words ❤️#LUFC — Glynn (@GlynnTQ) December 10, 2019

I hope Stuart Dallas remembered to take Jarrod Bowen out his pocket before he put his shorts in the washbin? @dallas_stuart @LUFC @HullCity — Jamie T!! Bielsaball and beer (@JamieTurner2712) December 11, 2019