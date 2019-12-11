Quick links

Leeds star Luke Ayling's message is a compliment to Hull City

Dan Coombs
Luke Ayling of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on February 26, 2019 in London, England.
Leeds recorded their seventh win of the row last night.

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Leeds United scored two late goals to clinch a 2-0 victory over Hull City last night.

This took the Whites back to the top of the table and was their seven win in a row.

 

Defender Luke Ayling was one of the stars and he sent a message after the game saying how Leeds had to work hard for their home win.

His message was a compliment to Hull, who have had an inconsistent season and sit in 13th.

 
 
 
Had to work hard for that #mot

The hard work paid off as Leeds scored twice late on, with their persistent eventually paying off.

The Whites had to defend well too, and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla made an excellent late save when the score was 1-0.

Leeds' next fixture is at home to Cardiff City as they look to keep their winning run going.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski celebrates with Patrick Bamford as Hull City's George Long receives treatment during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

