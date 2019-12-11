Leeds star Luke Ayling's message is a compliment to Hull City

Leeds recorded their seventh win of the row last night.

Leeds United scored two late goals to clinch a 2-0 victory over Hull City last night.

This took the Whites back to the top of the table and was their seven win in a row.

Defender Luke Ayling was one of the stars and he sent a message after the game saying how Leeds had to work hard for their home win.

His message was a compliment to Hull, who have had an inconsistent season and sit in 13th.

View this post on Instagram Had to work hard for that #mot A post shared by Luke Ayling (@luke_ayling2) on Dec 10, 2019 at 2:45pm PST

The hard work paid off as Leeds scored twice late on, with their persistent eventually paying off.

The Whites had to defend well too, and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla made an excellent late save when the score was 1-0.

Leeds' next fixture is at home to Cardiff City as they look to keep their winning run going.