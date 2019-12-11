Leeds-linked Renaud Emond has Arsenal date on Thursday

The reported Leeds United target is set to face Arsenal.

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa would be wise to tune into the Arsenal game tomorrow.

Watching the Gunners in action isn't all that exciting at the moment, despite their win earlier this week.

But the Leeds boss could find it to be a useful exercise.

That's because the North Londoners are set to square off against Standard Liege in the Europa League - and the Belgians have a player who's been linked with a move to Elland Road.

According to The Sun., Leeds are among the teams interested in signing Renaud Emond, who faced Arsenal at the Emirates in the return game and could do so again tomorrow night.

As it happens, the Whites' second-best striker, Eddie Nketiah, belongs to the Emirates club and there's doubts over whether he'll be staying in West Yorkshire beyond January.

Bielsa has to get his replacement spot-on, incase something happens to Patrick Bamford, and watching Emond against the Premier League side tomorrow wouldn't go amiss.

The Argentine is unlikely to decide there and then whether the 28-year-old is right for Leeds, but if he plays well and perhaps even score against Arsenal then it might go some way in telling Bielsa if he has the pedigree.

At this point, United, who have an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, need to be signing players capable of hurting Premier League sides, not Championship teams.

And if Emond can do that to Arsenal then that's a very good sign.