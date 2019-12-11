Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi plays down 11-point gap to third place

Leeds United are currently flying high in the Championship but the Whites defender is cautious as Marcelo Bielsa's charges seek once again to bring top-flight football to Elland Road.

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has sought to play down any premature talk of promotion despite the Whites having built up an 11-point gap between themselves and third place in the Championship (Leeds Live).

Elland Road saw Leeds host Hull City on Tuesday night and Marcelo Bielsa's side took the lead in the 73rd minute as Helder Costa's cross was diverted into the Hull net by Jordy de Wijs before Ezgjan Alioski slotted home from a tight angle with eight minutes left to play after Patrick Bamford hit the post.

The 2-0 win meant Leeds extended their winning streak to seven games, as well as a fourth consecutive clean sheet and a return to the Championship summit ahead of fellow high-flyers West Bromwich Albion taking on Wigan Athletic on Wednesday evening.

However, the Whites were also flying high in the first half of last season, sitting six points clear of third place on Boxing Day and 10 points clear of the side which would ultimately finish second, Sheffield United - and as such, Berardi was keen to issue a warning regarding their current great position and form.

“It’s a long season, we know that anything can happen, it’s not good for us to give up now. It would be better to have a bigger gap," the 31-year-old is quoted by Leeds Live as saying. “Yes, good form, but we did it last year, and we know how it ended.

"So there’s no time to think about the table, we just need to see the next game and be focused. The season is too long, so it’s difficult to think that 11 points is a big gap. Okay, it’s a big gap, but not in the Championship."