Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi plays down 11-point gap to third place

Giuseppe Labellarte
Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United stretches for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cambridge United and Leeds United at Cambs Glass Stadium on January 9, 2017 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are currently flying high in the Championship but the Whites defender is cautious as Marcelo Bielsa's charges seek once again to bring top-flight football to Elland Road.

Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has sought to play down any premature talk of promotion despite the Whites having built up an 11-point gap between themselves and third place in the Championship (Leeds Live).

Elland Road saw Leeds host Hull City on Tuesday night and Marcelo Bielsa's side took the lead in the 73rd minute as Helder Costa's cross was diverted into the Hull net by Jordy de Wijs before Ezgjan Alioski slotted home from a tight angle with eight minutes left to play after Patrick Bamford hit the post.

 

 

The 2-0 win meant Leeds extended their winning streak to seven games, as well as a fourth consecutive clean sheet and a return to the Championship summit ahead of fellow high-flyers West Bromwich Albion taking on Wigan Athletic on Wednesday evening.

However, the Whites were also flying high in the first half of last season, sitting six points clear of third place on Boxing Day and 10 points clear of the side which would ultimately finish second, Sheffield United - and as such, Berardi was keen to issue a warning regarding their current great position and form.

Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2018 in London, England.

“It’s a long season, we know that anything can happen, it’s not good for us to give up now. It would be better to have a bigger gap," the 31-year-old is quoted by Leeds Live as saying. “Yes, good form, but we did it last year, and we know how it ended.

"So there’s no time to think about the table, we just need to see the next game and be focused. The season is too long, so it’s difficult to think that 11 points is a big gap. Okay, it’s a big gap, but not in the Championship."

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch