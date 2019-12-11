Leeds fans react to Mateusz Klich incident

Mateusz Klich was up to his old tricks with Leeds United last night.

Mateusz Klich is a hugely popular player among Leeds United fans.

It isn't only because he happens to be a very good midfielder in the Championship; it's also because he's a bit of a wind-up merchant.

After Leeds beat Derby in January, in the wake of the Spygate scandal, Klich celebrated by doing a binnocular gesture with both hands.

The Rams' faithful weren't amused, but fans of the Elland Road club were in stitches and ever since then Klich has been loved on the terraces.

And the Poland international was up to his old tricks again on Tuesday night as Leeds beat Hull City in West Yorkshire.

Klich was on the receiving end of a strong challenge from George Honeyman and it looked as if Tigers boss Grant McCann had a few choice words for the Whites star over his reaction.

Instead of getting angry, Klich put one finger to his lips and repeatedly shushed the City manager.

Here's how Leeds supporters reacted to it:

