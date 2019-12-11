Quick links

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Luke Ayling display against Hull City

Giuseppe Labellarte
Luke Ayling of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.
The Leeds United defender helped the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa secure another three points and another clean sheet at Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Whites' seventh consecutive Championship win and Luke Ayling was one of the players who picked up plenty of praise.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges hosted Hull City at Elland Road, a team boasting some dangerous attacking players in Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen, but Ayling was in superb form once again as the Whites kept another clean sheet.

 

 

The 6ft 1in right-back, along with Stuart Dallas on the other flank, snuffed out numerous attacks as the centre-back pairing of Gaetano Berardi and Ben White also played their part in shutting out the Tigers and claimed a fourth clean sheet in a row.

Aside from his cool and composed display in keeping Grosicki and co at bay, Ayling also played a big role in the Leeds attacks, charging down the right wing time and time again, and as such, the Elland Road fanbase sang him praises mid- and post-match on social media.

Here is some of the reaction about the Garry Monk signing, on Leeds' books since the summer of 2016:

Leeds took the lead in the 73rd minute as Helder Costa's cross was diverted into the Hull net by their player, Jordy de Wijs, before Ezgjan Alioski slotted home from a tight angle with eight minutes left to play after Patrick Bamford hit the post.

General View of Elland Road prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on December 26, 2018 in Leeds, England.

