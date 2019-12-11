Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Luke Ayling display against Hull City

The Leeds United defender helped the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa secure another three points and another clean sheet at Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Whites' seventh consecutive Championship win and Luke Ayling was one of the players who picked up plenty of praise.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges hosted Hull City at Elland Road, a team boasting some dangerous attacking players in Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen, but Ayling was in superb form once again as the Whites kept another clean sheet.

The 6ft 1in right-back, along with Stuart Dallas on the other flank, snuffed out numerous attacks as the centre-back pairing of Gaetano Berardi and Ben White also played their part in shutting out the Tigers and claimed a fourth clean sheet in a row.

Aside from his cool and composed display in keeping Grosicki and co at bay, Ayling also played a big role in the Leeds attacks, charging down the right wing time and time again, and as such, the Elland Road fanbase sang him praises mid- and post-match on social media.

Here is some of the reaction about the Garry Monk signing, on Leeds' books since the summer of 2016:

Ayling back to his best, great first half as has Bera, still these are dangerous on the break.Should be in front! — Steve Gray (@BigTastySteve) 10 December 2019

Get in Leeds! 7 wins on the spin. Another clean sheet. Ayling and Bamford superb tonight. 11 points clear of 3rd place! #lufc #alaw #mot — Gary Marshall (@Garymarshall_85) 10 December 2019

has ayling let him out of his pocket yet??? #LUFC https://t.co/nOhJo0MzYA — Josh (@joshjoness01) 10 December 2019

Berardi was outstanding tonight and Dallas had Bowen on toast! I reckon Ayling will take Grosicki home with him too... hasn’t left his side all night. Feel for Bamford but he just can’t be dropped at the moment. Brilliant, resilient and grinding out results. #pumpitup #LUFC — Chris Colley (@Collzinho09) 10 December 2019

They aren't the most cultured on the ball, and scare me sometimes but tonight didn't need culture on the ball, it needed what they both brought, energy, passion and bodies on the line. Ayling was everywhere in that second half. — . (@Drakey21587) 10 December 2019

Ayling was class tonight. Seemed to win every tackle and be ahead of every attacker. Led that defensive performance — The Cricket Blog (@TheCricketBlog) 10 December 2019

Important not to lose that game, winning it was a huge bonus , think Ayling has been superb the last few games too #lufc — markcally (@markcally8) 10 December 2019

That #LUFC display wasn’t the prettiest but the job was done with some great performances



Kiko was class, Ayling caused chaos and Alioski goal was class counter attack football — ᴸᵃʷʳⁱᵉ ᴸᵉᵉ (@lawrielee) 10 December 2019

Awful conditions & a game only a mother could love, but we dug in & a couple of bits of quality & BOOM 2 nil. Ayling was immense, Kiko, Beradi & Dallas were awesome. White & Kalvin, calmness personified. We'll need to be better on Saturday, but I'm sure that we will. — Leigh Booth (@7fc8b5d371314fc) 10 December 2019

Leeds took the lead in the 73rd minute as Helder Costa's cross was diverted into the Hull net by their player, Jordy de Wijs, before Ezgjan Alioski slotted home from a tight angle with eight minutes left to play after Patrick Bamford hit the post.