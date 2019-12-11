Quick links

Lee Hendrie can't see Leeds falling away this season

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United have an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski celebrates with Patrick Bamford as Hull City's George Long receives treatment during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at...

Lee Hendrie just can't see Leeds United falling away this season, admitting on Sky Sports News that they're 'nailed on' to finally win Premier League promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa's side beat Hull City 2-0 on Tuesday night to move top of the Championship.

But more importantly, Leeds, who have won seven on the trot, established an 11-point cushion between them and third-placed Fulham.

Redemption was on the agenda for United this season after their late capitulation last term scuppered their chances of returning to the top flight after a 15-year absence.

 

But it looks for all the world like Bielsa will mastermind a successful promotion bid this time around.

And former Aston Villa star Hendrie says that although 'everyone' believes Leeds will 'fall away' again, he can't see it happening.

He told Sky Sports News [10/12/2019]: "Everyone says Leeds are going to fall away, I don’t see that. They’ll have learned from last season and I think the top two at the moment are absolutely nailed to go up.”

Bielsa's side are going for eight wins in a row on Saturday when Cardiff City visit Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

