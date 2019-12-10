Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND: Price and pre-order for PS4 and Xbox One

Everything you must know about its price and how to pre-order the ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Sony's State Of Play has just finished and one of the highlights would've been the trailer for the ReMIND DLC of Kingdom Hearts 3 if we hadn't already seen it thanks to a leak. Yet, while the trailer's appearance wasn't all that shocking, fans will still be pleased that release dates have officially been revealed, alongside the price and ability to pre-order on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

One of the biggest disappointments with Kingdom Hearts 3 was the complete absence of Final Fantasy characters, but the ReMIND DLC will resolve this drawback thanks to including the likes of Leon, Yuffie and even more familiar faces.

It comes out in 2020 despite having previously been slated for winter 2019, and you can discover all you need to know about its prices below.

What is the price for Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND?

The price for the standard ReMIND DLC version in Kingdom Hearts 3 is £24.99 ($29.99).

However, for £32.99 ($39.99), you can buy the ReMIND DLC which comes bundled with a Concert Video.

Square Enix have listed the following features that will come with the regular version of the DLC package:

Additional story: ReMIND

Limitcut episode and 13 boss battles

Secret episode and boss battle

Data greeting feature

Slideshow feature

Premium menu

(Diverse difficulty settings and gameplay changes)

The £32.99 version will include the same above features, plus a Concert Video which includes 19 tracks.

In addition to paid for content, Kingdom Hearts 3 fans will additionally receive free implementations through an update 1.07.

This free update will provide the following:

Main story update

New abilities

Keyblades Oathkeeper and Oblivion + new formchanges

How to pre-order Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND on PS4 and Xbox One

You can pre-order the ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Heart 3 on PS4 and Xbox One.

The ReMIND content will land on the PS4 first on January 23rd, 2020, meanwhile the Xbox One will receive the additions on February 25th.

PS4 owners can pre-order by clicking here, whereas Xbox One loyalists can pre-order online by clicking here.