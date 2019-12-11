Kazaiah Sterling's Tottenham return confirmed by loan club's boss

The Tottenham Hotspur talent is heading back to north London on an official basis.

Darren Moore has confirmed reports Kazaiah Sterling will return to Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Sterling has not appeared for Moore's Doncaster Rovers side since early September, when he suffered a dead leg from which further complications arose, and had been back at Tottenham anyway.

The 21-year-old was due to spend the rest of the season at the Keepmoat Stadium, but has a break clause in his contract.

And with Sterling's return to fitness far from imminent, it is one that Rovers are ready to exercise.

"I'm not saying he’s not going to recover but the timescale of our loan agreement, it doesn’t look like he's going to recover to play much part in our first half of the season," Moore told the Doncaster Free Press. "It’s sad for him because from our perspective.

“We saw signs of a very quick, powerful individual that was going to play a real good part in terms of the team.

"It's been just one unfortunate injury and an innocuous one that no one expected to take so long to recover from.

"It was a fantastic opportunity for him to come for first-team experience at a good club in League One, the door was open for him.

“I'm sure he'd have made a big impact because the signs were there.

"It’s not to be and our main concerns are for him to get fit so he can be available to play some part in the second half of the season."

Sterling scored prolifically for Tottenham's youth sides and was named the Premier League 2 player of the month for January, before joining Sunderland on another loan deal.

But his spell on Wearside did not go entirely to plan and he was faring slightly better at Doncaster - for whom he scored or assisted two goals in four games - prior to his injury.

Sterling's Tottenham future will now be decided by Jose Mourinho, the man who replaced his former boss Mauricio Pochettino last month.