Jose Mourinho shares he hasn't allowed his players to watch Tottenham's previous defeat to Bayern

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to continue their positive start to life under Jose Mourinho when they take on Bayern Munich tonight.

Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he will not speak to his Tottenham players about the 7-2 thrashing they received at the hands of Bayern Munich last time out.

At that time, Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of Spurs and a lot of things were going wrong at the club, both on the pitch and off the pitch.

But since Mourinho's arrival, the mood has changed and things are seemingly heading in the right direction, as they meet Bayern for the first time tonight since that beating.

Whilst Mourinho and his coaching staff have to dissect what happened on that night, he has made it clear that he has forbidden his players from seeing anything regarding that match.

On whether he has spoken to the players about the 7-2 defeat and whether they are scarred: "No, I forbid any image of it," Mourinho told Football.London. "I watched it a couple of times. Me, my staff and my analysts try to go through every single aspect of that, but not one single image for the boys. No. Not at all.

"We're going to focus more on us than Bayern. We're going to try and develop our model of play, with different bodies, different phases and different players. But there is a certain way we try to play football and try to develop our principles of play.

"And we're totally focused on us and less on Bayern. That's the way we are going to approach."

Tottenham have started life under Mourinho in a positive fashion, with goals going into the back of the net with ease.

Over the weekend, they secured their first clean sheet under his stewardship and that will give him and his players with belief going into the Bayern match.

Given that both Tottenham and Bayern have secured their passage through to the knockout stages, Mourinho is set to make changes, as he priorities the Premier League for now.