Jose Mourinho comments on Harry Kane's absence for Tottenham

Kane is set to be rested for Tottenham this evening for their game against Bayern Munich, with the striker not even travelling to Germany.

Tottenham have already qualified from their Champions League group, so Mourinho is eager to offer chances to some of his side’s fringe players.

However, the Portuguese boss is under no illusions that Kane’s absence will have a negative impact on his side.

“The better the team is, the less you depend. But you always depend. You think our team is the same without Harry Kane? It's not the same,” Mourinho admitted.

“That's the reality. He's such a good player, he scores so many goals, he's always there when the team needs him. Of course, they depend a little on him.

“Their coach thinks different to me I think. I left Harry Kane at home. And I expect Lewandowski to play? But maybe he gets injured and doesn't play at the weekend. So it's better he thinks twice and doesn't play him!”

There has been some suggestions before that Tottenham are a better team when Kane doesn’t start, as it frees up Heung-Min Son.

However, Mourinho’s words prove that he doesn’t agree with that particular theory.

Indeed, it is a rather strange view point to have, given that Kane’s scoring record for Tottenham ranks him among the very best players in world football.

Spurs are clearly a better side when Kane is on song, but his absence this evening could provide 17-year-old Troy Parrott with a chance to prove that he can offer adequate cover for England’s captain for the remainder of the season.