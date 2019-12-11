Jose Mourinho admits Tottenham Hotspur haven't surprised him

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

Jose Mourinho has stated that he hasn't been left surprised by Tottenham as a club because of the very early meetings he had with chairman Daniel Levy.

The Spurs coach shared how Levy was 'very organised' in the manner in which he presented the vision of the North London outfit, and given that has matched 'reality', he hasn't been left surprised with what he has seen.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Tottenham dugout last month, with the club recently missing out on winning the Champions League in June and moving into their new big-money stadium earlier this year.

Ahead of Tottenham's away clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Mourinho was asked whether he has been left surprised by Tottenham.

"No, the club didn't surprise me a lot because before I signed, the couple of meetings I had with Mr Levy, he was very organised in the way he presented to me the vision of the club and the project and everything in that area," Mourinho told Football.London.

"Everything was real. Sometimes you have amazing presentations and the reality was different. In this case, it was not a surprise. I found the club very well organised. I just needed some details related to the closed circle of the club to make the team understand the way I like to work and make people adapt to me.

"But the real structure and the great dynamics are there. I'm very, very happy with that. The players everyone knows - good players, young players, very coachable. With some problems, which is normal and I have to try and attack them. Let's say that. But a pleasure to work with the guys."

Pochettino did a pretty remarkable job with Spurs by helping them become regulars in the Champions League and then move into their new stadium, whilst also not spending much in the transfer window.

It did end up going stale in the end, and perhaps moving on was the correct decision, but Mourinho will be hoping to stamp his own authority on the club now.

The first aim will be to ensure the club finishes in the Champions League places at the end of the season, and if Spurs can win a trophy during this campaign then it'll be a bonus.