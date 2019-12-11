Jermaine Jenas slates Tottenham's Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich this evening, with Jose Mourinho's side failing to impress.

Jermaine Jenas has suggested to BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that Eric Dier is ‘definitely not’ good enough to play for Tottenham Hotspur.

Dier was given another start for Spurs this evening, but he really struggled against Bayern Munich.

Tottenham were beaten 3-1 in Germany, and they were thoroughly outplayed by their opponents.

Dier was tasked with being the shield in front of Tottenham’s defence, but he failed to offer his side much protection.

The English international was also guilty of being very wasteful in possession.

And Jenas feels that Dier is nowhere near fit enough right now.

"I’m not sure Dier has given me that all game. He’s not got about anybody," Jenas said. "I feel harsh but every time I watch him I feel like he’s absolutely shattered. Maybe he needs more minutes in his legs and games like tonight will benefit him.

"But Skipp has got closer to Coutinho, and isn’t allowing him to toy with him.

"He can’t be fit enough. It’s a tough place to be when you’re not at your sharpest or your fittest. My thought is that Jose really must like him.

"He’s definitely not [good enough to play every week]. Jose might stick with him, but in my opinion he’s not."

Mourinho is clearly a big fan of Dier, and he has used him regularly since coming in at Spurs, but the 25-year-old is yet to recapture his top form.

Spurs are next in action against Wolves on Sunday, when it remains to be seen if Dier has done enough to keep his place.