Jermaine Jenas expresses doubts over Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur were thoroughly outplayed by Bayern Munich in Germany this evening.

Jermaine Jenas has told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Bayern Munich, that he has doubts over whether Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko can play in midfield together.

Spurs were beaten 3-1 by Bayern, and their performance in the contest was poor.

Although Tottenham had little to play for, they struggled badly against the threat of Bayern throughout.

Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier failed to get a handle on the game in midfield, with the hosts dominating.

And Jenas has suggested that when Dier and Sissoko play together, Tottenham don’t keep the ball well enough, as neither of them have the technical ability required.

“Tottenham have not started the second half well. They need to find a way of getting on the ball,” Jenas said.

“When you have Sissoko and Dier in midfield it can be a bit industrious, you need a bit more finesse in there."

Jose Mourinho has already suggested that he doesn’t feel Sissoko is ideally suited to a role in midfield.

Indeed, it seems unlikely that Dier and Sissoko will be used together too regularly at Tottenham.

Mourinho named a much-changed line-up this evening, but it was only really Ryan Sessegnon, who found the back of the net, who really staked his claim for more regular opportunities.