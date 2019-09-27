Fans want to know Greta Thunberg's net worth as activist named Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg has certainly been making headlines with her hard-hitting campaigning for instant action on climate change.

Greta Thunberg has been named 2019's most influential person by TIME Magazine.

The 16-year-old climate activist has been busy making a name for herself in recent months for her hard-hitting campaigning and demands for instant action on climate change.

Greta has gained a huge amount of notoriety this year after she's led the fight to demand action on climate change. Not only does she take part in regular climate protests but in recent months has been thrust onto the world stage by meeting world leaders at the UN in New York and at the ongoing Madrid summit on climate change.

As a result of her fame, a growing number of people have been wanting to know about Greta Thunberg's net worth, especially if she's able to miss school to attend these protests and speak at summits in New York and Madrid.

Who is Greta Thunberg?

If you don't know who Greta Thunberg is at this point then you might want to emerge from underneath your rock.

The 16-year-old Swedish girl is a climate change activist who has become a shining light in the fight against global warming and has received plenty of media attention for her hard-hitting contributions to the debate.

Greta rose to prominence in 2018 after she was seen protesting and campaigning for instant action on climate change in Sweden.

Since then, she's become internationally recognised for her work and has gone onto speak at the United Nations in New York as well as at a recent summit in Madrid.

What is Greta's net worth?

Greta Thunberg's net worth is unconfirmed.

Unlike Hollywood actors whose regular work in blockbuster movies allows for estimates into their net worth, the 16-year-old school child poses a different story.

However, Greta's parents, Svante Thunberg and Malena Ernman are an actor and opera singer respectively meaning that Greta has probably been well off in her upbringing but this would be pure speculation.

Does she get paid for her activism work?

Not that we're aware of. However, there is the possibility that Greta's notable presence on social media, which includes followers 3.2 million Twitter followers and 8.5 million Instagram followers, allows for some kind of ad revenue money but again this would be just speculation.

Earlier in 2019, a magazine cover was doing the rounds on social media claiming that Greta Thunberg is one of the highest-paid activists on Earth but according to Snopes and the look of the magazine cover itself, it's quite clearly not genuine.

On top of that, the company behind the fake cover, MediaMass, has been churning out identical covers for a number of years featuring some of the biggest names in popular culture as it appears to be a parody news site.

Now, though, Greta Thunberg finds herself on quite a different magazine cover as she's been named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.