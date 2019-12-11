Grant McCann thinks Hull caused Leeds problems, praises Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United recorded yet another valuable win over Hull City in the Championship last night.

Hull City manager Grant McCann has claimed that his side managed to force Leeds to play 'across' them rather than 'through' them last night during their 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

McCann also expressed his appreciation towards Leeds boss Bielsa and shared how he told him 'how good' Hull were against the automatic hopefuls.

Leeds opened the scoring in the second-half when Jordy de Wijs put the ball into the back of his own net before Gini Alioski scored following a swift counter eight minutes from time.

After the game, McCann felt that his team 'harried' Leeds and made them do things differently from a tactical standpoint, as he expressed his appreciation towards Bielsa.

"Just not interested in hard luck stories," McCann told Leeds Live. "Unlucky Hull. Zero points. Pleased. We played well for large periods of the match. What we worked on, went well. Against the press. Showed in those areas we're ruthless and tonight we didn't take the chance that would have suited us even more.

"Harried them, kept them outside of us. Played across and not through us. Different approach to Fulham game. Not to get the goal when we were on top was crucial. Spell for 15 minutes in the second half on top. No rub of the green. Blocked shots. Didn't manage that all-important goal we've been good at.

"I really appreciate Bielsa speaking to me afterwards and telling me how good we are. Bilic did the same. We want that when we win."

This was another impressive victory from Leeds, who are showing calmness and experience in their quest to reach the Premier League.

Not only are they securing three points with ease, but they are also making it tough for the opposition to score, as they kept another clean sheet.

Leeds are 11 points clear of third-placed Fulham in the table and they can lose top spot if West Brom are able to beat Wigan in the Championship tonight.