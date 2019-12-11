Grant McCann hails Kiko Casilla's save for Leeds United last night

Leeds United beat Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has told the club's official website that he felt Kiko Casilla's save from Tom Eaves was 'great' last night.

The Tigers made the short trip to Elland Road on Tuesday night, taking on a Leeds side seeking a seventh straight Championship victory.

Hull certainly made it difficult for Marcelo Bielsa's side, as it took them until the 73rd minute to open the scoring, with Helder Costa's cross turned in for an own goal by Jordy de Wijs.

Then came a big turning point. Kamil Grosicki's corner was powered towards goal by target man Eaves, but Casilla made a flying save to keep the ball out.

Leeds cleared the ball away and went on the counter attack, and immediately scored as Ezgjan Alioski turned the ball home from close range after Patrick Bamford hit the post.

That killed the game off, with Hull going so close to making it 1-1, but then being 2-0 down with just eight minutes to play only moments later.

After the game, boss McCann admitted that he thought Hull had equalised with that Eaves header, but praised Casilla for a 'great save'.

McCann added a complaint though, feeling that Bamford had fouled goalkeeper George Long in the build-up to the second Leeds goal, giving Alioski an open goal to score, admitting his frustration.

“We then thought we’d equalised through Tom’s header but it was a great save,” said McCann. “We’ve switched off for 20 seconds after that and the ball is in our net. It’s a little frustrating that the referee hasn’t seen the foul on our goalkeeper leading up to that second goal,” he added.