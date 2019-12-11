Quick links

Fulham fans frustrated with ex-Tottenham talent Josh Onomah

Fulham signed Josh Onomah from Tottenham back in August.

Josh Onomah was the spare part as Tottenham Hotspur signed Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham this summer.

Onomah joined the Championship side as part of the deal, and hoped the move might kickstart his career.

This is Onomah's third spell in the Championship following loans at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

 

He is a favourite of Fulham boss Scott Parker, but is struggling at the moment to justify his manager's faith.

While he played a part in Fulham's goal last night in their 2-1 loss at Preston, it was not enough for fans who are growing frustrated with him.

He has one assist and no goals in 12 league appearances and Fulham are struggling to live up to their tag of pre-season promotion favourites, currently sitting 11 points back from leaders Leeds United.

Onomah was an under-20 World Cup winner with England and hopes were initially high for him at Spurs.

The 22-year-old needs time to flourish, but Fulham can't afford to be too patient.

Fans are expecting more from the midfielder. Here is a look at some of the reaction to his performance...

