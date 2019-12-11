Frank Sinclair hails 'unbelievable' N'Golo Kante after Chelsea's Champions League win

Chelsea booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League last night.

Sky Sports pundit Frank Sinclair has hailed the 'unbelievable' N'Golo Kante after he helped Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night - but he also expressed his worry about the lack of depth and quality upfront.

Those three points ensured that Chelsea booked their place in to the knockout stages of Europe's biggest club competition, with Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta scoring both of their goals in the first half.

Frank Lampard's side did survive a late scare when their former player, Loic Remy, netted late on to make things very difficult for the London club.

Speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports (10/12/19 at 10:05 pm), former Chelsea man, Sinclair, shared his thoughts on the game and his worry regarding the striker situation.

"I think the bonuses out of the game is the performances with Rudiger and Zouma as a partnership," Sinclair told Sky Sports. "That looks very promising. But there will be bigger tests than the one they have had today.

"The performance of Kante as well. He was unbelievable. He covered every blade of grass. There are a lot of good things to come out of that win. The main thing is into the next round.

"The way Chelsea are going forward, at the moment, it looks like he [Abraham] is going to remain the number one. I don't know whether Chelsea will go into the market in January. But, for me, Batshuayi comes on, he has two or three very good chances and doesn't make the best of them. That's a worrying situation. If Abraham got injured. Where would Chelsea go from there?"

Chelsea have produced a few indifferent performances in the Premier League of late and they cannot allow that to continue in these coming weeks.

If they do then the likes of Tottenham, Wolves and Manchester United, who are chasing them for a Champions League spot, will hunt them down.

At the weekend, Chelsea host an out-of-form Bournemouth side, who are struggling to win games and put the ball into the back of the net.