Alan Shearer raves about Everton caretaker coach Duncan Ferguson

Everton are looking for a new manager to take the Toffees reins while Duncan Ferguson is in caretaker charge at Goodison Park.

Alan Shearer has raved about Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, naming the Toffees stalwart as his Premier League Manager of the Week for inspiring "a performance full of energy and aggression" at Goodison Park (Premier League website).

In addition, the Premier League legend added that "no-one will fancy visiting Goodison" should Everton keep playing as they did - under Ferguson - in front of the Toffees fans, suggesting that maybe the club needn't look beyond the Scot for a new manager after all.

Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva left the Goodison Park role last week, the Toffees hierarchy having decided to axe the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the relegation zone.

Everton are in the middle of a difficult run of games and it looked a tall order as Chelsea came to Goodison Park in Saturday's early Premier League kickoff, but under Ferguson, the Toffees were transformed and invigorated as they put Frank Lampard's side to the sword in a superb 3-1 win.

As well as naming two Everton players in his Team of the Week - Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Shearer deemed Ferguson the top manager of matchday 16 and said he "inspired a performance full of energy and aggression and the crowd responded. No one will fancy visiting Goodison if Everton keep playing like that in front of their home fans."

Everton should take note of just how much impact Ferguson has had, transforming the Toffees into a meek, bland side into one full of "energy and aggression" and good enough to beat one of the league's most dangerous sides - maybe they needn't look too far for their new permanent appointment after all.