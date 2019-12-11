Reported Everton target Carlo Ancelotti once described as a 'super trainer' by leading Premier League boss

Everton are looking for a new manager to take the Toffees reins while Duncan Ferguson is in caretaker charge at Goodison Park.

With Everton looking for a coach to take the Goodison Park reins on a permanent basis and Carlo Ancelotti having been sacked by Napoli, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive regarding the prospect of the Toffees and the world-famous boss linking up.

Duncan Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva left the Goodison Park role last week, the Toffees hierarchy having decided to axe the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the relegation zone.

Napoli, meanwhile, confirmed that Ancelotti had been axed on Tuesday, shortly after leading the Partenopei to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 4-0 win against Genk, which ended a nine-match winless run without victory for the Italians.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich boss was sacked by Napoli despite the comprehensive win and progress in Europe - probably not too surprising given the apparent long-running dispute between the coach, the players and president Aurelio di Laurentiis seemingly making his position all-but untenable.

However, Ancelotti is a heralded and esteemed coach; indeed, Everton aren't the only club linked with Ancelotti - Arsenal and West Ham United have also been linked with the Italian's services, the former also looking for a new head coach, the latter's current manager believed to be on very thin ice due to poor recent results (The Independent).

Ancelotti famously took over at Bayern from Pep Guardiola when the latter decided not to renew his contract, and when it was confirmed that the Italian would take the reins, the now-Manchester City boss said: "I can say about Carlo, that he's a super person and a super trainer. We've had plenty of contact during our careers, with AC Milan and Barcelona respectively, plus UEFA events, and we get on really well." (AFP via the Straits Times)