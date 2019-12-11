Everton-linked Marcelo Gallardo appears to have ruled himself out of Toffees job

Gallardo is the second manager in as many days to have distanced himself from becoming Marco Silva's successor at Everton.

Marcelo Gallardo has insisted he will return to River Plate for the forthcoming season despite being linked with the managerial vacancy at Everton.

Gallardo was 'added to an extensive wish-list of candidates' drawn up by the Everton owner, Farhad Moshiri, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Argentine has won 10 trophies in five-and-a-half years as River boss, but was due to become a free agent in the New Year.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, however, Gallardo said: "I never had doubts about my continuity. On January 2 I will be here and we will start the pre-season, which may be in Uruguay, Buenos Aires or the south of our country. I am not interested in generating any kind of uncertainty.

"My desire is to continue and introduce myself on January 2. I told the players this morning. Beyond my contract that expires in December 2021, there are no clauses and we have a very cordial and emotional relationship with Rodolfo (D'Onofrio, the River president) and Enzo (Francescoli, director)."

️ Gallardo, en conferencia de prensa: "Nunca tuve dudas sobre mi continuidad, el 2 de enero voy a estar acá y vamos a empezar la pretemporada, que puede ser en Uruguay, Buenos Aires o el sur de nuestro país. No me interesa generar ningún tipo de incertidumbre". pic.twitter.com/gzOtMRUTzi — River Plate (@RiverPlate) December 11, 2019

️ "Mi deseo es seguir y presentarme el 2 de enero, se los dije hoy a la mañana a los jugadores. Más allá de mi contrato que vence en diciembre de 2021, no hay cláusulas y tenemos una relación muy cordial y afectiva con Rodolfo y Enzo".



✍ MG pic.twitter.com/ispOPJgr5o — River Plate (@RiverPlate) December 11, 2019

Gallardo is the second manager in as many days to have effectively ruled himself out of the running to become Marco Silva's successor at Everton.

The Shanghai SIPG coach, Vitor Pereira, had earlier revealed that "in this moment I'm not in a position to make any other commitments".

Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked by Napoli last night, and David Moyes, the former Everton manager, are the current bookmakers' favourites to take the reins at Goodison Park.

Everton fans - would Gallardo have been a good fit for the Toffees?