Everton fans react on Twitter as Vitor Pereira rules himself out of Goodison Park job

Head coach of Fenerbahce Vitor Pereira celebrates scoring during the UEFA Europa League play off match between Fenerbahce and Atromitos at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on...
Everton - with Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge - are looking for a new manager to take the Toffees reins, but many Goodison Park faithful didn't want Pereira.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that Vitor Pereira has pulled out of the running to become the next Goodison Park manager (Sky Sports News).

The Shanghai SIPG head coach was reported to be high on the Toffees shortlist to succeed fellow Portuguese Marco Silva - who was sacked last week - on a permanent basis.

However, Pereira told Sky Sports News on Tuesday: "It's always an honour and I am utterly grateful to be considered on a list by a club that I have so much respect for. At this point, I am still the coach of SIPG, a club close to my heart in a country that is growing immensely in football.

 

 

"Currently I am not in a position to make any other commitments. I cannot decide now, I need time to think and plan my future by looking at all the options I have. It's a league I love and yes for sure I would love to consider an opportunity in the future."

Pereira's update appears to have been a big blow to Everton's hopes, based on a previous report by Sky Sports News that suggested the Toffees hoped to have him secured as their new manager before Sunday's game with Manchester United.

However, quite a few Everton fans seem to be pleased with the update from the 51-year-old, based on some of the social media reaction:

Everton stalwart and coach Duncan Ferguson is currently in temporary charge of the Toffees and guided them to an impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park last Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti is now reported to be Everton’s new top choice of manager, according to The Telegraph, while BBC Sport claims that Unai Emery and Eddie Howe are also believed to have piqued the Goodison Park hierarchy's interest.

A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

