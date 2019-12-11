Quick links

Eric Lichaj slams Leeds' Patrick Bamford

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski celebrates with Patrick Bamford as Hull City's George Long receives treatment during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at...
There were elements of controversy about Leeds United's second goal last night.

Patrick Bamford is catching a bit of criticism for his role in Leeds United's second goal last night.

Marcelo Bielsa's side beat Hull City 2-0 to move top of the Championship.

Leeds' opener was an own goal in the second half and other had a hint of controversy about it.

Ezgjan Alioski fired into an empty net from a tricky angle after Bamford had ran into City goalkeeper George Long after hitting the post.

 

The Hull players tried to flag a potential foul to the referee but the goal stood.

It looked like it could have been an honest mistake by the £10 million Whites striker, but Tigers defender Eric Lichaj believes that it was a purposeful attempt to take out the keeper, who required treatment after the goal.

He told BBC Humberside: "Professional footballers, you know what you’re doing. He know what he’s doing, he could get out of the way but he doesn’t.

"It’s not good, especially if you’re leaving knees to people’s heads, this is not part of the game and needs to be stamped out.”

Bamford has been dabbling in the dark arts in recent weeks, mainly in the sense of goading opposition players and fans.

But to suggest that he intentionally collided with Long last night might be a stretch.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United protests to the fourth official during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07,...

