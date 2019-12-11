Quick links

'Embarrassing this season': Joe Lolley's Aston Villa dream looks dead

Danny Owen
Villa fans look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Joe Lolley could have sealed a dream move to his boyhood club, Premier League newcomers Aston Villa, until Forest priced them out.

Joe Lolley of Notts Forest scores to make it 4-3 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on November 28, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Almost a year ago today, Joe Lolley produced a devastating attacking performance to light up one of the most remarkable games in Championship history.

Aston Villa 5-5 Nottingham Forest; to say Lolley was fired up at the home of his boyhood club was an understatement. The jet-heeled winger not only thumped a 35-year-old thunderbolt into the top corner, he also produced four assists on a night which cemented the former Huddersfield flyer as one of the most feared attacking talents in the division.

In fact, Lolley made such an impression during that once-in-a-lifetime performance in the Midlands that, according to The Mail, Aston Villa were ready and willing to make his dream come true. But, with Forest putting a prohibitive £15 million price tag on the head of their prized asset, the chance to pull on that famous claret and blue kit passed Lolley by.

Maybe for good.

Joe Lolley (23) of Nottingham Forest with Hayden Coulson (33) of Middlesbrough looking to make a tackle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough at...

It’s telling that, with the January transfer window just weeks away, Lolley is conspicuous by his absence from the gossip columns. He hasn’t scored a Championship goal in over two months and, in 19 games, he has managed less assists (3) all season than he produced in one 90 minute masterclass away at Villa last year.

Lolley hasn’t been helped by Sabri Lamouchi’s rather pragmatic tactics, nor the manager’s decision to play the Redditch-born wideman in an ill-suited right-sided role, but the excuses are wearing thin for Forest fans after another anonymous performance in Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw with Middlesbrough.

If Lolley is still dreaming of a move to Aston Villa, he will have to up his game and fast.

Joe Lolley (23) of Nottingham Forest looking dejected after loosing 1-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Hull City at the City Ground, Nottingham on...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

