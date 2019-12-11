'Embarrassing this season': Joe Lolley's Aston Villa dream looks dead

Joe Lolley could have sealed a dream move to his boyhood club, Premier League newcomers Aston Villa, until Forest priced them out.

Almost a year ago today, Joe Lolley produced a devastating attacking performance to light up one of the most remarkable games in Championship history.

Aston Villa 5-5 Nottingham Forest; to say Lolley was fired up at the home of his boyhood club was an understatement. The jet-heeled winger not only thumped a 35-year-old thunderbolt into the top corner, he also produced four assists on a night which cemented the former Huddersfield flyer as one of the most feared attacking talents in the division.

In fact, Lolley made such an impression during that once-in-a-lifetime performance in the Midlands that, according to The Mail, Aston Villa were ready and willing to make his dream come true. But, with Forest putting a prohibitive £15 million price tag on the head of their prized asset, the chance to pull on that famous claret and blue kit passed Lolley by.

Maybe for good.

It’s telling that, with the January transfer window just weeks away, Lolley is conspicuous by his absence from the gossip columns. He hasn’t scored a Championship goal in over two months and, in 19 games, he has managed less assists (3) all season than he produced in one 90 minute masterclass away at Villa last year.

Lolley hasn’t been helped by Sabri Lamouchi’s rather pragmatic tactics, nor the manager’s decision to play the Redditch-born wideman in an ill-suited right-sided role, but the excuses are wearing thin for Forest fans after another anonymous performance in Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw with Middlesbrough.

If Lolley is still dreaming of a move to Aston Villa, he will have to up his game and fast.

Lolley is a shadow of his former self...... Until we get another striker to form a partnership with Grabban some of the current players really need to step up a few more gears! #nffc — Simon Holbrook (@SBH1978) December 11, 2019

Not good enough. Boro are a poor side, don’t be mistaken. 60% possession and could only muster up 9 ‘shots’. We need to find a solution and fast. Lolley and Ameobi would be the first two dropped, offering nothing. Get Adomah and Cash out wide and Jenko back in at RB #nffc pic.twitter.com/ta07lYNFsA — Jack (@NFFCJRM) December 11, 2019

Lack of attacking options is killing us. Lolley is woefully out of form and needs dropping but we have nobody to play instead. We go a goal down and don’t have anything to turn to on the bench. 3 attacking players needed in Jan #nffc — Jord (@Jordy_W) December 10, 2019

The Lolley debate is interesting. Personally he's too predictable on the right. It's not working, get him back on the left. Stick Silva in with Watson or Yates and give Carvalho a proper run of games as the number 10. #NFFC — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) December 10, 2019

Joe Lolley has been nothing short of embarrassing this season.



How he’s still getting picked, I’ll never understand. #NFFC — Simo (@larsbohemian) December 10, 2019

Attacking wise, horrendous tonight. Lolley having a stinker of a season, grabban getting nothing, bench doing nothing. As soon as we score we decide to sit back against a team ripe for the taking who are playing terribly. Really awful draw #NFFC — Tom Checkley (@TomCheckley17) December 10, 2019

Lolley doesn’t look the same, not even half the player of last season, not a clue what’s up with him! #NFFC — rory lomax (@roryjlomax) December 10, 2019

Joe Lolley is a man playing without confidence. The guy never wants to shoot #nffc — feliz navidaddy (@joshuaadambirch) December 10, 2019