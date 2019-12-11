Southampton reportedly want to sign £9m Barcelona player Jean-Clair Todibo

La Liga champions Barca need to raise cash and Todibo could be sacrificed with Premier League duo Southampton and Watford both linked.

Southampton have enquired about the possibility of signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to ESPN.

After 16 games, no team has conceded more goals in the Premier League this season than Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints – although nine of those 35 came in one miserable, record-breaking night at home to Leicester City of course.

The likes of Maya Yoshida and Jan Bednarek have been well below their best in recent months and, if Southampton are going to stave off the threat of relegation for the third year in a row, vast improvements are needed and fast.

Fortunately, ESPN reports that Barcelona have already opened the door for Todibo to leave with the Catalan kings under pressure to raise well over £100 million before June next year in order to avoid potential financial problems.

Sport recently claimed that the young Frenchman, who only moved to the Camp Nou 11 months ago from Toulouse, is valued at £9 million with fellow Premier League strugglers Watford also interested. Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan are in the race too.

Todibo has started just twice in all competitions in 2019/20 though he was given the nod in Barca’s 2-1 Champions League victory away at Inter Milan on Tuesday, a result which knocked the Serie A leaders out in the group stage.