Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch reflects on Mo Salah's Liverpool wonder-goal

Mo Salah scored one of the best Champions League goals of the season as Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Jesse Marsch has paid tribute to the ‘unbelievable’ Mo Salah after Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar scored one of the best goals in this season’s Champions League to knock Red Bull Salzburg out of the competition, in quotes reported by the Liverpool Echo.

For the first 57 minutes in the Austrian capital, Liverpool’s crown was slipping.

The reigning Kings of European football would have been sent packing in the group stages with a defeat away to an exciting, youthful Salzburg side and they certainly rode their luck at times with the hosts creating a number of presentable chances.

But there is a reason why Liverpool are the best team on the continent right now. And, in the space of one devastating minute, Jurgen Klopp’s side took the game beyond a bold and barnstorming team.

Former Salzburg duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita combined to open the scoring but it was Salah’s goal, approximately 60 seconds later, which dominated the headlines. After rounding the home goalkeeper, the jet-heeled winger defied the tightest of angles to find the far corner with his weaker right foot.

And Marsch could do nothing put hold his hands up and admit his team had been knocked out by a moment of magic from an outstanding footballer.

"In the end they showed their quality," said Marsch, whose Salzburg side will now drop into the Europa League. "Salah's goal was unbelievable.

“It was like a heavyweight fight. We punched them but then they punched us twice more.

“We knew that we needed our best performance so far and that was our best performance. We are very disappointed. Until we conceded, we probably couldn't have played any better.”

Liverpool were well below their best on Tuesday night but, as long as Klopp can call upon the brilliance of Mane, Salah and co, the Merseyside giants can never been written off.