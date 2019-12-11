Quick links

Report: Wolves loanee Rafa Mir set for Nottingham Forest exit

Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Nottingham Forest and Fleetwood Town at City Ground on August 13, 2019 in Nottingham, England.
Rafa Mir has not scored a goal yet for either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Championship high-flyers Nottingham Forest.

Rafa Mir of Spain with trophy after winning the 2019 UEFA U-21 Final between Spain and Germany at Stadio Friuli on June 30, 2019 in Udine, Italy.

Rafa Mir is set to see his loan spell at Nottingham Forest cut short in January, according to El Periodico de Aragorn, with the Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster potentially on his way back to Spain instead.

Almost two years ago, Wolves fought off competition from none other than Real Madrid to sign one of the hottest young strikers in European football for what looked like a bargain fee of just £2 million (Marca).

 

But a rangy centre-forward who scored goals for fun in Valencia’s reserves has found the step up to first-team football far more difficult than many had expected. Mir has made just four appearances for Wolves so far and a loan spell with Championship high-flyers Nottingham Forest has hardly gone to plan either.

The Spain U21 international is yet to open his account in Garibaldi red and was subject to plenty of criticism during a rare start in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Millwall. To make matters worse, Mir’s second-half replacement, Lewis Grabban, came on to score with his first touch at The Den.

Rafa Mir of Nottingham Forest has an acrobatic attempt on goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on August 27, 2019 in...

And, according to El Periodico, Mir is all-but certain to leave the City Ground as early as January with Segunda outfit Real Zaragoza turning to him after their top target, Atletico Madrid’s Dario Poveda, suffered an ill-timed cruciate ligament injury.

For what it’s worth, Nottingham Forest already appear to be planning for life without Mir, with the Sun reporting that they have their sights set on £3 million Standard Liege front man Renaud Emond (below). Connor Wickham and Guillaume Hoarau have also been linked.

Renaud Emond of Standard reacts during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on November 7, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.

