Report: Sacramento tells Tottenham to sign Lille's Zeki Celik

Ligue 1 and Champions League right-back Zeki Celik could reportedly be heading to the Premier League with Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Tottenham are mulling over whether to sign Lille right-back Zeki Celik, according to DHA, after the Turkish international was recommended to Jose Mourinho by new Spurs coach Joao Sacremento.

The right-back position has given the North London giants plenty of unwelcome headaches this season.

Serge Aurier has been much improved since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, scoring a stunning goal against Olympiakos in November, but he remains worryingly erratic. Juan Foyth, however, hasn’t played a single minute of football yet under the former Chelsea coach while Kyle Walker-Peters has failed to impress either.

And, according to DHA, Sacramento has encouraged Mourinho to raid Lille once again to bring Celik to the English capital.

Sacramento worked with the Turkish international at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy last season with the attack-minded right-back, who has already produced eight assists in Lille colours, catching the eye in France’s top flight with his swashbuckling style.

Celik is one of a number of Lille players who have been linked with a move to Tottenham of late, along with star striker Victor Osimhen and powerhouse midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Interestingly, Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City failed with an £8 million bid for Celik on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window (Le10 Sport) and you can guarantee that his price-tag has risen quite substantially since then too.