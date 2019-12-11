Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Ligue 1

Premier League

Report: Sacramento tells Tottenham to sign Lille's Zeki Celik

Danny Owen
Neil Warnock, Manager of Cardiff City reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Cardiff City and Real Betis at Cardiff City Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ligue 1 and Champions League right-back Zeki Celik could reportedly be heading to the Premier League with Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Zeki Celik of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 1, 2018 in Lille France

Tottenham are mulling over whether to sign Lille right-back Zeki Celik, according to DHA, after the Turkish international was recommended to Jose Mourinho by new Spurs coach Joao Sacremento.

The right-back position has given the North London giants plenty of unwelcome headaches this season.

 

Serge Aurier has been much improved since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, scoring a stunning goal against Olympiakos in November, but he remains worryingly erratic. Juan Foyth, however, hasn’t played a single minute of football yet under the former Chelsea coach while Kyle Walker-Peters has failed to impress either.

And, according to DHA, Sacramento has encouraged Mourinho to raid Lille once again to bring Celik to the English capital.

Zeki Celik (R) of Lille in action against Juan Bernat (R) of Paris Saint-Germain during the French soccer Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Lille LOSC at Parc des Princes...

Sacramento worked with the Turkish international at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy last season with the attack-minded right-back, who has already produced eight assists in Lille colours, catching the eye in France’s top flight with his swashbuckling style.

Celik is one of a number of Lille players who have been linked with a move to Tottenham of late, along with star striker Victor Osimhen and powerhouse midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Interestingly, Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City failed with an £8 million bid for Celik on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window (Le10 Sport) and you can guarantee that his price-tag has risen quite substantially since then too.

Zeki Celik of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch