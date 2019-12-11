Quick links

Report provides update on Newcastle United's £9.3m Jetro Willems deal

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Jetro Willems has impressed in the Premier League since joining Newcastle on loan from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019...

Newcastle United have agreed a £9.3 million fee to sign Jetro Willems on a permanent basis from Eintracht Frankfurt and, according to the Northern Echo, they could push the deal forward and complete it as early as next month.

A former PSV and Sparta Rotterdam left-back, Willems has been one of the standout performers in what is proving to be a surprisingly acceptable campaign for The Magpies in the post-Rafa Benitez era.

 

For the first time in recent memory, Newcastle have a left-sided defender who is capable of wreaking havoc in the final third as well as offering reliable support at the back.

The Dutchman is proving himself to be a man for the big occasion too, firing home a right-footed rocket away at Liverpool before helping Steve Bruce’s side secure an unlikely point against Manchester City.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...

And, fortunately, Newcastle have already lined up a deal to make Willems’ loan into a permanent transfer for a bargain £9.3 million. It was expected that the Tyneside giants would wait until the end of the season to wrap things up but The Echo reports that the switch could be completed next month instead.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport earlier in December, the two-time Eredivisie champion admitted that he would love to stick around for the long haul at St James’ Park.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United (15) scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

