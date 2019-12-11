Report provides update on Newcastle United's £9.3m Jetro Willems deal

Jetro Willems has impressed in the Premier League since joining Newcastle on loan from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Newcastle United have agreed a £9.3 million fee to sign Jetro Willems on a permanent basis from Eintracht Frankfurt and, according to the Northern Echo, they could push the deal forward and complete it as early as next month.

A former PSV and Sparta Rotterdam left-back, Willems has been one of the standout performers in what is proving to be a surprisingly acceptable campaign for The Magpies in the post-Rafa Benitez era.

For the first time in recent memory, Newcastle have a left-sided defender who is capable of wreaking havoc in the final third as well as offering reliable support at the back.

The Dutchman is proving himself to be a man for the big occasion too, firing home a right-footed rocket away at Liverpool before helping Steve Bruce’s side secure an unlikely point against Manchester City.

And, fortunately, Newcastle have already lined up a deal to make Willems’ loan into a permanent transfer for a bargain £9.3 million. It was expected that the Tyneside giants would wait until the end of the season to wrap things up but The Echo reports that the switch could be completed next month instead.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport earlier in December, the two-time Eredivisie champion admitted that he would love to stick around for the long haul at St James’ Park.