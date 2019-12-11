Report: Manchester City open talks to sign £10m Pedro de la Vega

Lanus winger Pedro de la Vega is reportedly set to join Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City are ready and willing to pay £10 million for Lanus starlet Pedro De La Vega and have opened talks ahead of an exciting January deal, according to A Bola.

Barely a day goes by these days without Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions being linked with one of the world’s most promising teenage talents.

And, a week after City were tipped to raid PSG for France U17 centre-back Tanguy Kouassi and the ‘new Marco Verratti’ Edouard Michut, reports have emerged suggesting that an 18-year-old Argentine could apparently be heading to the North West sooner rather than later.

De La Vega, nicknamed Pepo in his homeland, has scored twice in 11 top flight games for Lanus this season but the statistics do not do his talent justice. De Le Vega is a direct and skilful winger who loves to float in from the left and skip beyond full-backs like a gazelle on moon boots.

Comparisons with a certain Lionel Messi, while painfully predictable, are not a million miles wide of the mark.

A Bola claims that Manchester City have entered negotiations with the De La Vega camp and are set to pay £10 million to bring him to the Etihad Stadium next month.

The youngster is likely to spend time with City's second string initially and, given the lack of opportunities afforded to the likes of Phil Foden or Eric Garcia in recent months, he will have to be something very special indeed if he wants to force his way immediately into Guardiola's plans.

In recent times, Jadon Sancho, Brahim Diaz and Rabbi Matondo have all forced moves away from the Etihad, joining Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Schalke respectively. It remains to be seen whether De La Vega has second thoughts about joining a club with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez already fighting for a place.

The chances are that he would be loaned out to one of City's many sister clubs, such as Girona or potentially even Celtic.