'Massive waste': Aston Villa fans react to Lovre Kalinic update

Lovre Kalinic hasn't made a single Premier League appearance for Aston Villa all season and Dean Smith could kick him out the door.

Where does Lovre Kalinic go from here? Well, away from Aston Villa, it seems.

It is hard to believe now that there such giddy excitement followed the news that Villa had completed the £7 million signing of Croatia’s number one goalkeeper as recently as January. Because, almost as soon as Kalinic stepped onto the pitch with the lion on his chest, he has succeeded only in making a mockery out of that eye-watering price-tag.

A 3-0 home defeat to Swansea on his debut, where the 29-year-old looked worryingly out of position for all three goals, was a sign of things to come. And just seven error-filled games later, manager Dean Smith had little choice but to take Kalinic out of the firing line.

Remarkably, a man who has played Champions League football for Gent and earned 19 caps for Croatia has not made a single appearance in Aston Villa colours since a 2-0 loss against rivals West Bromwich Albion all the way back in February.

And with Tom Heaton, Jed Steer and Orjan Nyland all ahead of him in the pecking order, the Mail reports that Kalinic will be allowed to leave on loan next month. One of the worst signings in Aston Villa’s recent history certainly won’t be missed.

