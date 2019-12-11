'I'm glad': Flamengo chief comments on Everton's reported Jorge Jesus interest

Premier League outfit Everton have identified Jorge Jesus as a potential successor for Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

Flamengo could potentially lose influential head coach Jorge Jesus to Everton though Marcos Braz, vice president of the Copa Libertadores winners, is proud rather than fearful as speculation continues to swirl (ESPN Brazil).

A brilliant tactician with an ego that would fill Goodison Park three times over, the 65-year-old is one of the most influential coaches of the modern era with his name synonymous with success all over the globe.

And, after guiding Flamengo to South America’s answer to the Champions League at the end of November, The Telegraph reported that miracle-working Jesus had emerged as a left-field option for an Everton side badly in need of direction and an identity.

With Rafa Benitez, Vitor Pereira and Eddie Howe seemingly ruling themselves out of contention in the last few days, Jesus has come back into focus – though Flamengo’s vice president sees the rumours as the badge of honour rather than something to be feared.

“I'm glad Everton is interested in Jorge Jesus. It is a sign that I was right to bring him (to the club),” Braz told ESPN.

Jesus, who also lead Sporting Lisbon, Al Hilal and Braga to glory while turning Benfica into the dominant force of Portuguese football during six unprecedent years of success at the Estadio da Luz, could potentially work wonders at Everton.

The veteran coach famously claimed, once upon a time, that; “I’m the best coach in the world. I don’t believe there’s anyone who knows more about football than me.”