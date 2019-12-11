Destiny 2: How to unlock the Mars Obelisk through Osiris in Season Of Dawn

A simple guide for how to unlock and complete the Mars Obelisk in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn after speaking to Osiris.

The Season Of Dawn for Destiny 2 is live and the launch has only had one hiccup with Bungie quickly disabling the Dynamo armour mod due to it being too OP. The new season includes a bunch of new features including obelisks on numerous planets such as Mars, and in this article you'll discover how to unlock said feature after speaking to Osiris.

Obelisks are new to Destiny 2 with Season Of Dawn, and they can only be activated after completing two-step quests. Each obelisk has Resonance Ranks for players to level up with the in-game seasonal currency of Polarized Fractline, and this unlocks additional weapon bounties, access to mods and additional rewards.

You can check out more of what you need to know about obelisks by clicking here, otherwise keep reading to discover how to unlock the one on Mars.

How do you unlock the Mars Obelisk in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn?

You first need to complete A Disturbance on Mercury in order to unlock the Mars Obelisk in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn.

Once you've done that, you can then speak to Season Of Dawn's Osiris to be given the Mars Obelisk mission.

To unlock the Mars Obelisk, the first thing you need to do is collect 50 Salvaged BrayTech by defeating Hive enemies and/or opening chests. As you can probably already guess, you need to do this on Mars.

After you've gathered the necessary amount of Salvaged BrayTech, what you need to do then is deliver the pieces to the obelisk.

The last part of the mission requires you to use your abilities and Super to kill a bunch of enemies on Mars while attaining orbs of light. This is to collect Light Charges in order to charge up the obelisk.

Once you've done all of the above, simply head back to the obelisk once more and turn in the light to gain access.

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.