Destiny 2 - A Matter Of Time: How to unlock Sundial by finding Osiris

A simple guide for where to find Osiris for a Matter Of Time in Season Of Dawn for Destiny 2 so you can unlock Sundial.

Season Of Dawn for Destiny 2 is live and the event has introduced a unique six-player multiplayer mode named Sundial. However, before you can participate in this fresh activity, you first need to unlock it by completing the quest A Matter Of Time. This is a fairly straightforward objective to get done, but some players are confused as to where Osiris is situated.

Osiris is a returning character in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn who you must find to complete A Matter Of Time, as well as to get other missions and objectives such as unlocking the Mars Obelisk. Truth be told, he isn't too hard to find so you should be able to discover his whereabouts fairly quickly.

Where is Osiris in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn?

Osiris can be found on Mercury at the Sundial Spire in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn.

The Sundial Spire is a new location for Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn. However, before you can even try finding Osiris, you first need to visit Ikoro on Mercury in the Tower.

Ikoro will provide you with the first quest for A Matter Of Time, and this is to simply find Osiris which you achieve by following the step above.

How do you unlock Sundial in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn?

You need to complete A Matter Of Time to unlock Sundial in Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn.

Unlocking Sundial requires completing a few more A Matter Of Time quest objectives after finding Osiris on Mercury.

Once you've found Osiris, the next A Matter Of Time objective will require you to attain 50 Sundial Components by killing Cabal in the Tangled Shore.

After you've done that, you then need to take the attained components to the Tangled Shore obelisk.

Do the above and then returning to killing enemies but through using abilities and Supers while collecting orbs of light. Travel back to the obelisk for the final time and interact with it to charge it up and gain access.

As soon as you've been given your reward, your next step is to return to Osiris and complete a round of Sundial arena. This activity can be found on the destination screen.

Once you've completed a round, you will then visit Osiris once more to be gifted the seasonal artefact, The Lantern Of Osiris.

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.