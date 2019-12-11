David Prutton sums up Derby County season to date in one word ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Phillip Cocu's Derby County will host Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park in the Championship tonight.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has summed up Derby County's campaign to date in one word ahead of their Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park tonight.

Since taking the reins at Derby, Phillip Cocu has steered the Rams to six wins and seven draws in the league, while seven games have been lost.

Form-wise, Derby have found themselves with a varying set of results, particularly in the last few weeks, with defeats to Fulham and Blackburn coming either side of a draw with QPR and a win at home to Preston.

Garry Monk's Wednesday, meanwhile, endured a five-match winless streak but have since bounced back with a win at Charlton and victory against Brentford at Hillsborough, and Prutton fancies the Owls to claim a 2-1 win at Pride Park tonight.

"One word sums up Derby's campaign to date: Inconsistency," wrote Prutton on Sky Sports News. "Since October 19, bizarrely, they've lost every other league game without scoring a goal. Losing by the odd goal to Blackburn at the weekend was nothing to be ashamed of but they need to string a sequence of wins together if they have any hopes of making a dart for the playoffs.

"I really liked the look of Wednesday against Brentford at Hillsborough and thought they were good value for the win in the end. Steven Fletcher is just four away from his best-ever scoring return and could be the difference for them here."

The recent head-to-head record favours Derby, who are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions, while the Owls have won just two of their last 20 league matches against the Rams (Sky Sports News).